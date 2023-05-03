Home / Trending / Security Guard sings Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale, goes viral. Watch

Security Guard sings Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale, goes viral. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
May 03, 2023 03:21 PM IST

A security guard outside the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry was seen singing on a microphone.

Music has the ability to transcend cultures and barriers. Not only that, but it can also make a person stop to enjoy the melodic tunes. Today, a viral video that we bring you shows something similar. In the video, you can see a security guard outside the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry singing on a microphone.

Security guard sings Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale.(Twitter/@Deepika)
Security guard sings Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale.(Twitter/@Deepika)

The video was shared by Twitter user Deepika. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Why not! None of the offices I've worked in would ever have let their security guards express a side to their personality this way. We'd have talent shows, but never for security or housekeeping staff to participate. Kudos to the person in IMC who signed off on this."

The clip shows a man standing at the gates of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He has a setup of a mic and a speaker too. The man can be heard singing Saanjh Dhale Gagan Tale by Suresh Wadkar.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 4,000 times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Earlier, a video of a man sitting on Banaras's ghat, playing Tum Tak on violin, had gone viral. The artist, identified as Yadnesh Raikar shares several clips of himself playing music on the violin. His soulful rendition of Tum Tak was appreciated by many.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
song singing Twitter video security guard + 3 more
song singing Twitter video security guard + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out