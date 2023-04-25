Prateek Kuhad on creating less film music: People expect me to make certain type of music, but I’m trying to escape all sorts of boxes

Singer Prateek Kuhad has found a foothold in the music industry for a particular style of music, but he doesn’t want any label or a box to define him. He says he is making an effort to avoid being stuck to any particular boxes. Recently, Prateek Kuhad performed at music festival, Vh1 Supersonic 2023 in Pune

“I know that there is a certain type of music that people expect from me. But I actually try to avoid it a little bit, and just be in that moment while creating music. I feel there is a certain box that I have been put in, and I feel that a part of me is trying to escape that box,” says Kuhad, who has made a name for himself in independent music, going on to earn credit for introducing a new form of Indian music to the world with songs such as Tum Jab Paas.

The 33-year-old adds is aware that it may not sound “cool”, and hence, he reasons, “It is a weird balance that I am trying to haven, where I want to grow organically as a musician (and not be in a box), but at the same time, I am not trying to just get out of this box because there are certain things that I am really good at. That’s because I have done them for so long, and got the hang of a certain kind of style and stuff. I honestly don’t understand it myself.”

Asked what is the box that he is trying to escape at the moment and the singer quips saying it’s hard to say because there are so many of them.

“There is nothing in particular. These are some thoughts which play in mind. While I strongly feel about it, I try not to think too much about it while creating music,” says Kuhad, who made his debut with his EP Tokens and Charms in 2015, and followed it with songs such as Kasoor, Tune Kaha, and Tere Hi Hum.

His songs have also made a way into Bollywood, such as Saansein, Kadam and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Opening up about his present influences, the singer says, “I don’t try to seek inspiration so much. There is a thin line between seeking inspiration and seeing inspiration in everything. You have to let it come to you. You can’t chase inspiration. I don’t think anybody should. I don’t. I live my life and try to grow as a person. That’s my focus. I love writing music and doing all that stuff. But ultimately, my goal in life is to really just grow as a human being. So I try to focus on doing things that helped me grow as a person. And in the process, get inspiration.”