Duo’s energetic dance moves to Laung Da Lashkara will have you grooving along

Dance videos have become a popular source of entertainment, captivating people from all walks of life. They not only uplift our moods but often leave us grooving along. Case in point, this dance video that is going viral on social media. In it, one can see a duo matching steps to the song Laung Da Lashkara. Their moves and expressions create an immersive experience that will leave you longing for more. The video is such that you may find yourself irresistibly hitting the replay button.

Artists Janhavi Motwani and Shehzaan Khan dancing their hearts out to the song Laung Da Lashkara. (Instagram/@janhavimotwani)

“Sorry to keep you waiting, but we’re b(l)ack,” wrote artist Janhavi Motwani while sharing a video on Instagram. In her post, she tagged artist Shehzaan Khan. The video shows Motwani and Khan, in black outfits, setting the dance floor on fire with their dance moves perfectly synchronised to the song Laung Da Lashkara. The song, picturised on Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and others, is from the 2011 drama film Patiala House. It is sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and Hard Kaur. The song written by Anvita Dutt Guptan is composed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonca.

Watch the viral dance video below:

The video was shared on June 16 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 4.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even posted comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“She did way better than all the versions I’ve seen,” commented an Instagram user. Another added, “Obsessed with her expression more than her steps.” “That ‘kajla’ moment tho,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Her expressions, her steps, her moves killing it.” “This time it’s the guy! He killed it man. The girl was also great though!” shared a fifth. A sixth expressed, “The smoothest dance reel on this song till date. Both dancers are so synchronised with their steps.”

