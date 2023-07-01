Duo’s performance to Gori Gori sets the dance floor on fire. Watch

Be it a well-choreographed or impromptu performance, dance videos never fail to uplift our moods. Case in point, this video that captures a duo showcasing fiery dance moves to Gori Gori. The song is from the 2004 action romance film Main Hoon Na and is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Sajid Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty. Anu Malik composed the song and sang it along with KK, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics of this song.

“Always fun dancing with you @moves_with_aash,” wrote dancer Sakshi while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Sakshi and dancer Aashish Khandal on the dance floor. They then match steps to the song Gori Gori. The duo’s electrifying performance has won the hearts of many and may have the same effect on you.

Watch the dance video right here:

The dance video was shared on June 5. It has since accumulated over 6.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Wow! Very very nice dance,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Beautiful.” “Lovely,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Super super super.” The comments section is replete with love-struck and fire emoticons. What do you think about this dance video? Did the video leave you tapping your feet along?

