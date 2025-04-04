Easter eggs are so expensive, Americans are dyeing marshmallows, potatoes, and even onions

For four decades, Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs, Ohio, has celebrated Easter with a cherished tradition—an annual egg hunt featuring 10,000 hand-dyed real eggs. The eggs were baked in standing ovens—“It’s much quicker than boiling that many,” said John Young, a fourth-generation member of the family-owned business—then cooled and dipped in dye by hand, all in preparation for the big day. Many are resorting to a healthier version of the popular peanut butter chocolate Easter eggs.(Pexel)

This year, however, the beloved event is taking a new turn. For the first time in its 40-year history, the Easter eggs scattered across the farm’s grassy fields will be plastic. Each egg will contain a coupon for a free ride on the carousel, reported the New York Times.

In February, the Young family began questioning whether continuing the tradition with real eggs made sense. Rising prices and limited availability in the U.S. egg market raised concerns. The event typically welcomes over 2,000 people, and the farm usually spends about $3,000 ( ₹256,350) on eggs.

“The responses have been pretty positive,” said Young, referring to social media reactions after the farm announced the change. “I think people were quietly scared we’d cancel the event because of egg prices currently. So they’re glad we’re still doing it.”

Chicken eggs, a staple of Easter celebrations across the country, have become more expensive than in previous years. Although prices have started to fall, the uncertainty has led many to explore alternatives.

On social media, videos on how to dye marshmallows, potatoes, and even onions have gone viral.

Food blogger Lexi Harrison, who runs Crowded Kitchen with her mother, decided to create a healthier version of the popular peanut butter chocolate Easter eggs sold in stores. She combined peanut butter, almond flour, and maple syrup, then dipped the egg-shaped mix in white chocolate coloured with blue spirulina powder and matcha.

Her video showcasing the pastel blue, cocoa-speckled eggs has been viewed over 64 million times and received more than 30 ,000 comments across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

“The experience reminds people of the joyful experiences they had in their own childhoods, and people want to keep that alive,” Harrison said, noting that egg dyeing kits have seen a 20 percent increase in sales this year.

In Michigan, where Harrison is based, eggs have been hard to find. “More than half the time I’ve been to the store in the last month there’s been no eggs,” she said. “I’ve never really been a fan of boiled eggs.”

Young said the shift at their farm wasn’t driven solely by price concerns. “It wasn’t the cost as much as it was the fear of wiping out local inventories,” he said. The $3,000 typically spent on eggs will instead be donated to two local food banks.

Still, the heart of the event remains unchanged.

“Plastic eggs can be just as fun,” Mr. Young said. “But I’m hoping we can get back to the tradition next year.”

