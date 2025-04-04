Emmanuel Macron wears ‘industrial amounts’ of Dior cologne, freshens up ‘at all hours of the day’: Report

French President Emmanuel Macron’s cologne made headlines following the publication of The Tragedy of the Elysée by Le Parisien journalist Olivier Beaumont, reported the Telegraph. It claims that the world leader wears “industrial amounts” of Dior Eau Savage and also freshens up “at all hours of the day.” French President Emmanuel Macron, whose cologne use has made headlines after the publication of a book. (AFP)

“It smells like the president”

One of the former aides of the president, as mentioned in the book, said, "When Emmanuel Macron enters the room, you can feel it (…),” claiming that it is like the present is asserting his authority - “almost of marking his territory”.

“It’s not subtle, but it’s fast. It means: ‘watch out, here I come!’. So much so that several staff members ended up joking about an expression they heard from one wing to the other: ‘It smells like the president’,” the aide further said to the author, reported the outlet.

"You only have to be in the Vestibule d’honneur to know whether he has been there recently or not,” a top Macron aide, Bruno Roger-Petit, admitted in the book. A 100 ml bottle of the Dior perfume retails at £104. The leader reportedly always has “a bottle always to hand, particularly in one of the drawers of his desk.”

“Less-accustomed visitors may find themselves overcome by the floral and musky scent, as refined as it is powerful. It is a sign of one thing: that the president is in the building,” the book claims, reported the Telegraph.

“Just as Louis XIV made his perfumes an attribute of power when he paraded through the galleries of Versailles, Emmanuel Macron uses his as an element of his authority at the Elysée,” it adds.

Emmanuel Macron’s wife on his cologne:

As per the book, cited by the Telegraph, Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, who personally prefers Louis Vuitton, usually replies with ‘ohhh’ when asked about her husband’s perfume.

“Even after 20 years of living together, Brigitte is still surprised by this and lets out a loud ‘ohhh’ when asked about her husband’s smell,” the book says, adding, “This does not prevent her, when he sometimes flies abroad for a few days, from allowing herself a little coquetry: spraying herself lightly with her husband’s perfume... to have the feeling that her man is not very far away.”

What is the book all about?

According to the French publication Le Parisien, the book takes readers behind the scenes and episodes of Emmanuel Macron's first and second five-year terms. It covers a wide range of topics, from dissolution or the lockdowns to dinners between friends.