‘Eat Indian foods in Indian way’: Man teaches how to eat dosa with spoon, fork. Internet reacts

An etiquette instructor’s viral video advocating the use of a fork and spoon to eat dosa has ignited widespread debate online. In clips shared on Instagram, the instructor demonstrates "graceful dining" techniques, even teaching doctors how to handle the classic Indian dish with cutlery. Claiming utensils offer a more hygienic and elegant experience, his posts framing etiquette as a timeless tradition went viral. However, social media users were quick to react, with many firmly dismissing the approach.

Snippets from a video showing a man teaching how to eat a dosa with cutlery. (Instagram/@westernwingsspokenenglish)

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“Using a fork and spoon for dosa can make dining more hygienic, especially in restaurants where utensils are provided. Enjoy every bite neatly, confidently, and with royal elegance. Because good etiquette is not a new trend it’s a timeless tradition of graceful dining,” reads the caption shared along with the video on the Instagram page of the etiquette instructor.

What does the video show?

The video opens to show the etiquette instructor sitting at a table with a plate of dosa in front of him. He uses his fork and spoon to fold the dosa. He then cuts a piece to show how it can be eaten.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to @westernwingsspokenenglish. This report will be updated when he responds.)

Take a look at the video:

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{{^usCountry}} In another video, he is seen teaching doctors how to eat a dosa using a spoon and fork. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “In our Dosa Etiquette Session for Doctors, we’re teaching the art of enjoying every bite with a fork and spoon neatly, confidently, and gracefully. Because true professionalism goes beyond the workplace, it reflects at the dining table too!” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video, he is seen teaching doctors how to eat a dosa using a spoon and fork. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “In our Dosa Etiquette Session for Doctors, we’re teaching the art of enjoying every bite with a fork and spoon neatly, confidently, and gracefully. Because true professionalism goes beyond the workplace, it reflects at the dining table too!” What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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The video quickly spread across various social media platforms, prompting several remarks. Many argued that one shouldn’t try to improvise the traditional way of eating dosa by hand in the name of etiquette. A few others reacted with humour.

An individual expressed, “There is nothing like this. I go to five stars all the time. You can eat as you want. Indian hotels just can’t get over Western culture even when eating their own native cuisine.” Another commented, “First of all, holding a fork and spoon at the same time is bad etiquette. As far as I know, a knife in one hand and a fork in the other is the right thing. But for Dosa or Idlis, throw both things and eat with your hands.”

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A third posted, “Someone tell him he has to use a knife, not a spoon. So-called etiquette.” A fourth shared, “Eat Indian foods in the Indian way.” A fifth wrote, “I can't eat dosa like this.”