Eatery makes Rooh Afza Maggi, bizarre combo leaves netizens stunned. Watch

There’s barely ever a lack of bizarre food combos on the Internet. Be it strawberry masala or Rooh Afza Maggi, the reactions that these dishes evoke from netizens are pretty much the same. This video posted on Instagram shows how India’s favourite Maggi noodles are being prepared with an almost unnecessarily sweet twist - Rooh Afza.

The video shows how a vendor drizzles a generous amount of Rooh Afza onto some cooked Maggi and serves it to his customer. Rooh Afza is also an Indian staple rose syrup that’s often served with water, milk or soda. But to have it as a topping for some good old Maggi noodles might be taking it a bit too far.

“Ever tried Rooh Afza Maggi?” reads the caption to this video. It was posted by food blogger Arjun Chauhan on his Instagram page @oye.foodieee.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram a week ago, this video has garnered more than 1.2 lakh likes and several comments from people on the social networking platform.

“Oh my eyes, oh my eyes,” reads a comment from an individual. “Arre yaar chhod do Maggi ko, please,” posted another. It means please leave Maggi noodles alone. Yet, some liked it and commented things like, “Wahh,” followed by a heart emoji.

What are your thoughts on this bizarre combo?