Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta weighs in on Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week remark

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy stressed the need for India to enhance its work productivity to remain competitive with nations like China and Japan. His advice to youth to work 70 hours per week to boost the country’s economy has triggered a wave of reactions on social media. While many seconded his thoughts, others did not approve of his suggestion. Now, Edelweiss MF’s MD and CEO Radhika Gupta shared her views on the Infosys founder’s 70-hour work week remark.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. (ANI)

“Between offices and homes, many Indian women have been working many more than seventy hour weeks to build India (through our work) and the next generation of Indians (our children). For years and decades. With a smile, and without a demand for overtime. Funnily, no one has debated about us on Twitter,” wrote Radhika Gupta on X.

Check out the tweet here:

The post was shared on October 29. It has since accumulated over 29,000 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how X users reacted to Radhika Gupta’s tweet:

“Indian women’s tireless dedication deserves recognition,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Well pointed.”

“Very pertinent and obvious, but no one ever spoke about it,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “True. World only counts our working hours at the office. What work we do at home is unaccounted. That way our working hours are 15-16 per day.”

“I’ve been on homemaker duties for the past 2 months. Earlier, while leaving the office, I thought of hanging out with friends. Now, while leaving, the lingering thought is of the dinner and evening chores. This starts with the morning and stays there till I fall asleep,” shared a fifth.

What did Narayana Murthy say?

Murthy made these remarks while appearing on the inaugural episode of ‘The Record,’ a podcast by 3one4 Capital. During the conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy said, “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy.”

“Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week,” he added.

