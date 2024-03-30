Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta shares 5 tips on investing for your child

Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta took to X to share tips for parents wanting to start their kids' investment journey. In her post, she shared how to chart the financial goals to secure one's child’s future. She also added that “Financial gifts are productive”. Five tips from Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta on X have impressed people. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)

As the first tip, Gupta advised the parents to get their kid’s documents in order - “birth certificate, Aadhar, PAN and then bank account”. The next step she suggested is to “try to find a goal" for which to save. She also added that the goal should be broken down into the number of years that one has to “figure out an investment amount”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the following lines, she added three more tips and ended her post on a light-hearted note. “I know the pain of having three ball pools and four strollers as gifts and storing them in a Mumbai home. Financial gifts are productive and take less space,” she added.

Take a look at Radhika Gupta’s entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the share has collected more than one lakh views. The post has further accumulated close to 600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Radhika Gupta’s post?

“Can we invest in SIP in a child's name?” asked an X user. To this, Radhika Gupta replied with a “Yes”.

“Thank you for the details as requested. I really appreciate it,” added another, referencing that the person is one of the X users who asked for advice from Gupta.

“I started PPF on getting married. When my son turned 18 (after the 20th year of the account), I closed it and used it for his education. SIP in MF will do fine. Probably would generate more than PPF,” joined a third.

“But what about LIC plans for the child?” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the tips Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta shared?