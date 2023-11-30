Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elderly woman, 85, is taking the Internet by storm with her cooking skills

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 30, 2023 07:47 PM IST

In her videos, the elderly woman can be seen jamming to different songs while giving cooking lessons.

An 85-year-old woman, Vijay Nishchal, has been wowing netizens with her exceptional cooking skills. She started her cooking channel and entered into the world of content creation. Since then, she has been posting cooking videos while jamming to different songs.

Vijay Nishchal baking a cake while jamming to a Drake's song. (Instagram/@dadikirasoi01)

“Eggless cake Ft. dadi Drake,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video shows the elderly woman baking a cake from scratch. She can even be seen jamming to Drake’s song Fair Trade.

Watch the video shared on Instagram right here:

The video was shared on November 17. It has since garnered more than 1.1 million views. The video has also received a plethora of likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Her grandchildren are so lucky,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Vibing with dadi.”

“Dadi is cooler than all of us,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “That little dance! Soo cute!”

“Yo dadi ji got the rizz,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Coolest dadi ever.”

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

