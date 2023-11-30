Australian teacher shares tips on how to speak like Shashi Tharoor. Watch

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his penchant for rarely-used, difficult-to-pronounce English words. And his impressive verbiage never fails to amuse people. Now, a teacher from Australia has analysed Tharoor’s speech and shared tips on how to speak like him. As expected, the video is viral and is raking up numerous responses from people. Jay analysed Tharoor’s speech and shared tips on how to speak like him.(Instagram/@jayteacher_)

“Shashi Tharoor’s English accent is beautiful. How does it sound so good? One part is syllable stress - the rhythm of the words,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show Jay saying, “When Shashi Tharoor speaks English, it sounds absolutely beautiful.” As the video goes on, he explains that Tharoor ‘emphasises the right syllable within a word to give it maximum power’.

He then gives an example by playing one of Tharoor’s videos where he says, “So when it comes to pleasure, most youngsters nowadays prefer looking at a screen, their mobile phone or laptop, PlayStation or Nintendo.” Jay then highlighted how Shashi Tharoor did not pronounce the words equally but rather stressed the appropriate syllables to enhance the impact of his speech.

Since being shared three days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 1.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many, after watching the video, even dropped comments.

“Ironically, the beauty in his speech exists because he speaks like himself, not anyone else,” posted an individual.

Another added, “All that is fine. How does he remember so many words? That’s the real issue I have to reach to his level.”

“He has always been one of my favourite orators,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Crazy detail you caught.”

“Spot on,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Love from India.”

