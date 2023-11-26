Shashi Tharoor reacts to Bill Gates and Narayana Murthy’s comments on work week

Shashi Tharoor took to X to share his thoughts on Bill Gates and Narayana Murthy’s comments on work week. In his witty style, he posted what would happen if Gates and Murthy ‘sit down together and work out a compromise’. Shashi Tharoor took to X to share his views on Bill Gates and Narayana Murthy’s work week comments. (PTI/Kamal Singh)

“‘Bill Gates says a three-day work-week ought to be possible’. In other words, if Mr Gates and Mr Narayana Murthy sit down together and work out a compromise, we will end up exactly where we are, with a five-day work week!” the MP wrote. He also shared a link to an article about Bill Gates' opinion on AI.

In an episode of Trevor Noah’s “What Now?”, the Microsoft co-founder said that AI won’t replace humans but will free up labour. “The purpose of life is not just to do jobs. So if you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week or something, that's probably OK,” Gates added.

Earlier, Infosys co-founder and former CEO Narayana Murthy sparked a debate on work-life balance. During an interview with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, he stressed the need for Indian youth to work for at least 70 hours a week to boost the country’s productivity.

Take a look at Shashi Tharoor’s tweet here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the tweet has collected close to 1.4 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated more than 2,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

Check out how X users react to Shashi Tharoor’s work week post:

“Three days would be refreshing,” posted an X user. “Both are correct, if work is not well organised even 7 days a week may not work. If planned, 3 days are enough. They are talking from their respective context,” added another. “I think they will agree on four,” joined a third. “Let's make a deal and make it 4 days,” wrote a fourth.