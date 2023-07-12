Elderly woman’s reaction to artist’s sketch of her is priceless

Social media is a goldmine of videos that capture people displaying their talents. From clips that capture people drawing with both hands and feet simultaneously to others using their faces as canvas and creating stunning artwork, many people record themselves making art. Now, one such video of a man sketching an elderly lady selling flowers in Pune has gone viral online. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the elderly woman’s reaction to it. Chances are, the video will leave you smiling.

A pune-based artist sketched an elderly woman selling flowers. (Instagram/@artofchai)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I saw this old lady making garlands in her flower shop. All her meditative focus was on making them with the most fresh and colourful flowers. Seeing her engrossed in her routine in that quaint little cornershop made me want to draw her. She loved the sketch! She spoke about her shop. It has been there since generations and is now more than 70 years old! It was great sketching her and then seeing her smile was priceless,” wrote artist Chaitanya Limaye while sharing a video on Instagram.

Also Read| Pakistani family holds world record for sharing same birthday

The video opens to show an elderly woman selling flowers in a small shop in Pune. A text overlay on the video reads, “Saw this aunty in her beautiful flower shop.” As the video progresses, Limaye can be seen sketching her. After completing the sketch, he adds colours to it. Towards the end, he shows the artwork to the elderly woman, who is all smiles.

Watch the video of Chaitanya Limaye sketching the lady here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on June 26 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 2.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few also took to the video’s comments section to express their thoughts. While many loved the artwork, others just couldn’t get over the elderly woman’s smile.

Check out a few reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You are so so good man! Absolutely fantastic,” expressed an Instagram user. Another added, “You remind me of RK Laxman.” “Feels like the pictures from Malgudi days, simple yet full of emotions…” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Watched this reel 6 times just for the song. Of course the sketch was fabulous.” “I don’t know why but it looks like sketches you see in ncert English books....it is just so down to earth,” shared a fifth. A sixth wrote, “Smile on aaji’s face is impeccable.” What are your thoughts on this beautiful sketch?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON