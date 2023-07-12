Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Jawan prevue dropped on July 10, and since then, fans can’t stop talking about his myriad avatars, each more fascinating than the other. However, one, in particular, caught everyone’s attention. It is King Khan’s bald look. Not just the look but the entire scene where SRK dances to the song Beqarar Karke Hamen Yun Na Jaiye from the 1962 film Bees Saal Baad. From sharing memes to editing this scene with another song, the shares on social media are aplenty. Now, a fan took to Twitter to share pictures of a doll she created that resembles SRK’s bald appearance in ‘Jawan’. Fan makes SRK’s lookalike doll from Jawan prevue.(Twitter/@Paige Wilson)

“Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it’s not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer! It’s so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we’ll try! With all my love--oh and Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo L.A.!” reads the caption alongside the pictures Paige Wilson shared on Twitter. The doll has been meticulously crafted using plastic. It has been adorned with an outfit that closely resembles the attire Shah Rukh Khan wore in the film.

The tweet was shared a day ago, and has been viewed over 87,000 times. It has also collected more than 3,300 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

“Pretty fast and also very pretty!” commented a Twitter user. Another added, “Wow! It’s amazing.” “Nice work,” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “Looks amazing.” What are your thoughts on the doll?

About the film Jawan

The action film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone, is slated for release on September 7 this year. Directed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

