Elderly women play jump rope. Video is all about happiness

It is often said that happiness lies in simple things. This video shared on Instagram perfectly showcases that saying. The wonderful clip shows a few elderly women having fun while playing the game of jump rope. There is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though it is unknown when or where the video was first captured, the clip attracted people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram by a page called Good News Movement. “Good morning! May you find as much joy as these sweet elderly ladies jumping rope. I'm impressed!!” they wrote while posting the video. The clip shows exactly what the caption describes. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post different comments.

“Haven’t done this in years! Life gets so busy that we forget the important things,” wrote an Instagram user. “I used to do this with my nonna and all the old ladies in her building while growing up in Rome! They were pros!” shared another. “This made me SMILE,” commented a third. “Omg they’re too cute! The 2nd lady jumping smile is so contagious,” posted a fourth. “...And jumping in those shoes!” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON