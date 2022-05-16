Elephant brothers enjoying playtime will make your day. Watch cute animal video

If you're familiar with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, you're probably already aware of the types of posts they publish on Twitter. These people at the trust, rescue and rehabilitate elephants, and they provide informative posts - both images and videos - about it. They recently used their handle to publish a video of how two elephant brothers, Roho and Esoit, have some fun with each other in their playtime.

The video opens to show the sweet elephants wrestling with each other and having an overall fun time in an outdoor setting. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is based in Kenya in Africa, where this video too, was recorded. The adorable elephants playing together has made a lot of netizens smile from ear to ear and will most likely have the same effect on you as well.

The video was shared on Twitter with a descriptive caption that reads, “Playtime with our band of brothers, Roho and Esoit. They have a fun-loving relationship, enjoying each other's company in nature’s playground! This was filmed at our Nursery which serves as a crèche for rescued orphaned elephants.”

Take a look at the video for yourself right here:

Playtime with our band of brothers, Roho and Esoit. They have a fun-loving relationship, enjoying each others company in nature’s playground! This was filmed at our Nursery which serves as a crèche for rescued orphaned elephants. pic.twitter.com/FIe1O5KNtm — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) May 15, 2022

This video was shared on Twitter on May 16 and has received over 950 likes on it as of now. The video of the two adorable elephant brothers has also prompted people to post comments on it.

A Twitter user wrote, “My playful boy Roho…he and Esoit are just the cutest playmates and are clearly having a blast together…joyous noise at the end.” Another posted, “My boys Roho & Esoit, both part of my mini herd and my big boy Roho soon off on his next big adventure.” A third admitted, “Hard to believe that Roho is now the big boy of the nursery herd and getting ready to graduate. I still remember when he would always run and hide behind Maisha for protection.”

