Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. Watch what happens next
trending

Elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. Watch what happens next

Dia Mirza posted this video showing an interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:50 PM IST
A still from the video showing the elephant and the tiger. (Twitter/@deespeak)

An interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant has made its way on Twitter and has been collecting several reactions. The clip shows what happens when an elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. The way the two animals behave and how the clip ends is leaving many amazed.

The video was posted on Twitter by actor Dia Mirza. “Watch what happens at the end!” she captioned the video adding that a search for the person who recorded the scene is on.

All of 21 seconds long, the clip shows an elephant taking a casual stroll. A tiger can be seen sitting on the path the elephant is walking on. As the elephant walks further ahead, the tiger is seen turning around and noticing the elephant. Interestingly, the tiger suddenly gets up and runs into the bushes leaving the path clear for the elephant.

Watch the viral video below:

Shared on May 28, the video has collected over 92,000 views and more than 4,200 likes on Twitter. The comments section is flooded with reactions to the video. While some shared how amazed they were, a few others mentioned how this is an example of peaceful co-existence.

What do you think about the video? Did it leave you amazed as well?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tiger viral video
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP