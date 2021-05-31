Elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. Watch what happens next

An interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant has made its way on Twitter and has been collecting several reactions. The clip shows what happens when an elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. The way the two animals behave and how the clip ends is leaving many amazed.

The video was posted on Twitter by actor Dia Mirza. “Watch what happens at the end!” she captioned the video adding that a search for the person who recorded the scene is on.

All of 21 seconds long, the clip shows an elephant taking a casual stroll. A tiger can be seen sitting on the path the elephant is walking on. As the elephant walks further ahead, the tiger is seen turning around and noticing the elephant. Interestingly, the tiger suddenly gets up and runs into the bushes leaving the path clear for the elephant.

Watch the viral video below:

Shared on May 28, the video has collected over 92,000 views and more than 4,200 likes on Twitter. The comments section is flooded with reactions to the video. While some shared how amazed they were, a few others mentioned how this is an example of peaceful co-existence.

What do you think about the video? Did it leave you amazed as well?