News / Trending / Elon Musk changes his X bio to ‘Chief Troll Officer’

Elon Musk changes his X bio to ‘Chief Troll Officer’

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 10, 2024 11:25 AM IST

An X user reacted to Elon Musk’s position as ‘Chief Troll Officer’ and wrote, “Your wit knows no bounds, sir.”

Elon Musk frequently updates his bio on X, formerly known as Twitter. From ‘Perfume Salesman’ to ‘Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator’, he has used various titles in the past. The billionaire businessman is at it again. He is now ‘CTO’, which he dubbed as ‘Chief Troll Officer’ in his playful lexicon. Not only that, he even updated his location on the microblogging platform. Can you guess where he ‘lives’ now? Well, it is ‘Trōllheim’.

Elon Musk also updated his location on X. (AFP)
Elon Musk also updated his location on X. (AFP)

Read| ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk is now 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

Musk even tweeted about his new role at X. He simply wrote, “(CTO) Chief Troll Officer.” The move comes as no surprise, as Musk is known for leaving sarcastic comments on posts on X. He even uses memes to troll organisations and people.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet, since being shared a day ago, has gone viral with over 25.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the billionaire businessman’s latest role.

Check out a few comments here:

“Is the (CMO) Chief Meme Officer role available?” enquired an individual.

Another added, “(CEO) Chief Entertainment Officer.”

“Umm is the position open? I have a pretty extensive resumé,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “I’m putting in my application.”

“Mom: What do you want to be when you grow up? Me: Chief Troll Officer,” posted a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Your wit knows no bounds, sir.”

“Best office title ever! Visitors and potential customers/partners will look twice at that badge at meetings!” expressed a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

Also Read| Elon Musk changes his Twitter bio to ‘perfume salesman’; netizens react

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

