Elon Musk changes his Twitter bio to ‘perfume salesman’; netizens react

Elon Musk recently changed his Twitter bio to add the words 'perfume salesman.' This came after he entered the fragrance industry and created a buzz online with his new product. He launched a fragrance called 'Burnt Hair' and said it is the 'finest fragrance on the Earth.' He also shared tweets regarding the product. His posts and change in bio have prompted people to react and post various comments.

Besides changing his bio, he also shared a tweet where he asked his followers to buy the perfume, so he could buy Twitter.

Take a look at his changed bio and tweets here.

Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio(Twitter/@elonmusk)

Further giving insight into this product, he informed that it will be sold under his company, The Boring Company. He also added that this is an omnigender product that can be bought through dogecoin. Musk also added that he has sold 10,000 bottles of this product till now.

Take a look at his tweets here:

Elon Musk tweets.(Twitter/@elonmusk)

Since Musk launched the product, many people have reacted differently to it. One person wrote, "@elonmusk, send this to your friends on Mars; maybe they will like it." Someone else also added, "This just shows that brand building is everything. After that, you can sell anything under that name," added a third. A fourth user said, "after a successful career as a hat salesman, it’s great to see you entering the perfume arena. I wonder what’s next in store for you to sell?" In 2017, Elon Musk had changed his Twitter bio to hat salesman as he was selling hats on The Boring Company website." Many other tweeple have shared screenshots of buying this product.

The Burnt Hair perfume bottle is red in colour. According to the website of The Boring Company, the scent of Burnt hair perfume is similar to "the essence of repugnant desire."