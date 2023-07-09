Elon Musk reacts after his childhood pic goes viral on Twitter, says ‘I look…’

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is no stranger to making headlines with his intriguing social media presence. From sharing varied posts and memes to reacting to his AI-generated pictures, Musk’s online activities, more often than not, intrigue people. He has once again captured everyone’s attention, this time by sharing a response to his viral childhood picture.

Elon Musk shared a response to his viral childhood picture. (Screengrab)

The picture was tweeted by the handle @Kristennetten with the caption, “The baby that would become the Inventor of the Car Fart, aim for Mars, & make Electric Cars an everyday sight seen on roads around the World... Elon Baby.” Elon Musk replied to this Twitter post. But before you read his comment, take a look at his viral childhood picture below:

The monochrome picture shows Elon Musk smiling brightly. After the picture went viral on Twitter, Elon Musk dropped a comment. He simply wrote, “I look insane, lol.”

The picture was shared on July 8 on Twitter. It has since accumulated over 1.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral picture:

“This baby just looked up and made some plans about Mars,” posted an individual. Another added, “Lmao, cute kid.” “He looks like someone who knows one day he’ll be the richest man in the world!” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Precious.” “Cute baby!” shared a fifth. A sixth commented, “And he’s just getting started!”

Earlier, Elon Musk reacted to the AI-generated picture that showed him as a baby. The picture was posted with a humorous caption suggesting that Musk had been experimenting with an anti-ageing formula, but it got way out of hand. Soon, Elon Musk, known for his witty replies, posted, “Guys, I think I maybe took too much.” Alongside, he added a baby emoticon.” This playful response from Musk not only entertained his followers but also went viral with over 2.5 million views.

