Elon Musk reacts to AI-generated pic that shows him as an Indian groom

A series of AI-generated pictures showing Elon Musk as an Indian groom recently went viral. The images have again turned into a topic of discussion after Elon Musk reacted to one of those pics. The tech billionaire shared his reaction when a Twitter user posted an image from the series. The pictures were originally created by a Sydney-based artist. Elon Musk reacted to this picture of him as an Indian groom that was created using AI. (Instagram/@rolling_canvas_)

The AI-generated images showing Elon Musk as an Indian groom were posted on Instagram page Rolling Canvas Presentations. Shared with a descriptive caption, the pics show Tesla CEO in different Indian attires. “When Elon Musk had an Indian wedding - in my imagination. From the times when we used to paint our imagination on paper to now, when we can convey our ideas to computers/AI and it brings them to reality. Fascinated to be alive at these times and be part of a possible transition. Not sure if it's for good or bad, but it's happening. World is changing and it’s changing fast,” reads the caption of the Instagram post.

One of the images from the series was shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, “A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India.” Musk reacted to this tweet and added, “I love it!”

Take a look at the posts:

Elon Musk shared his reply just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral. Till now, the tech billionaire's tweet has accumulated close to 1.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here's how Twitter users reacted:

“We also love this,” commented a Twitter user. “You'll look really cool in Indian attire,” joined another. “Same. So cute,” added a third. “I actually think this is a good look. You could pull it off for sure,” wrote a fourth.