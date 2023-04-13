Elon Musk says his Twitter takeover story is like soap opera

Elon Musk is the present CEO and owner of the social media giant Twitter. However, it wasn’t a smooth ride when the Tesla CEO first decided that he wanted to buy the platform. At first, he expressed his desire to buy one of the most popular social media platforms. However, after a while he declared that he isn't interested anymore and won’t be buying Twitter. What followed next was a legal battle between Musk and Twitter that finally ended with the tech billionaire taking over the social media platform. A post about him explaining his Twitter takeover and comparing it with a ‘soap opera’ was recently posted online. The post is a Twitter Space conversation between Elon Musk and a Twitter user who goes by DogeDesigner. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover story has created a buzz.(Twitter/@cb_doge)

“The Twitter Takeover Story,” reads the caption of the post. During the Space conversation, Musk is heard saying, “It really is quite entertaining, like soap opera.”

Take a look at the post to hear how he explains his Twitter takeover journey:

The tweet was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 2.7 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received more than 7,700 likes. The share also gathered tons of comments from people, including one from Elon Musk. The tech billionaire reacted to the post with a laughing out loud emoticon.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Epic,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is fun,” posted another. This is why Elon is my Hero. The richest man in the world, sounds like just another human when he tells a story… it’s very refreshing,” commented a third. “That laugh though,” expressed a fourth. Many showed their reactions though laughing out loud emoticons.

