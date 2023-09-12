Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk once bit flesh off his hand, biography reveals

Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk once bit off a piece of flesh from the Tesla CEO’s hand during a fight. As per reports, American author and journalist Walter Isaacson mentioned this incident in his biography called Elon Musk.

Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang, X/@kimbal)

About two decades ago, Kimbal bit Elon during a fight about their then-startup Zip2, Isaacson wrote in his book, reports Business Insider. Kimbal did so as he thought his brother was going to “punch him in the face.” Elon was later rushed to hospital where he received stitches and a tetanus shot.

Zip2 is a former American technology company founded by the Musk brothers. It was operational from 1995 to 1999. “The brothers often had ‘rolling-on-the-office-floor fights’ while they worked together at Zip2, their company that provided city guides to newspapers. Because Zip2 didn't have private offices, other staff had to watch the two fight,” reads an excerpt from Isaacson’s book, reports Business Insider.

The author also talked about the “volatile relationship” between the Musk brothers in his book. “I love, love, love my brother very much, but working with him was hard,” reads a quote from Kimbal as mentioned in the book. Kimbal opened up about the disagreements he often had with his brother while working with him, including their fight about the name of their joint startup - Zip2.

In his book Elon Musk, a biography of the world’s richest person, Walter Isaacson brings into light the unseen side of the Tesla CEO, reports the New York Times. The author shadowed Musk for nearly two years, including sitting in meetings and engaging in interviews to write the story of the billionaire entrepreneur.

