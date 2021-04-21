IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Elon Musk’s reply to ‘he wasn't able to get a job anywhere’ post goes viral
Throwback image of Elon Musk shared on Twitter.(Sreengrab)
Throwback image of Elon Musk shared on Twitter.(Sreengrab)
trending

Elon Musk’s reply to ‘he wasn't able to get a job anywhere’ post goes viral

Elon Musk's reply prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 01:06 PM IST

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. If you’re someone who follows the tech billionaire on the micro-blogging site, you may be aware that he also takes time to reply to some of the tweets about him. Case in point, this response by the Tesla CEO to a post shared by a Twitter user Pranay Pathole. Musk’s reply has now gone viral.

“In 1995, @elonmusk wanted to work with an Internet company, he applied to work at Netscape, sent his resume, tried hanging out in their lobby, but he was too shy to talk to anyone. So he started his own Internet company (Zip2) as he wasn't able to get a job anywhere,” Pathole wrote.

To which, the SpaceX CEO replied, “Could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then)”.

Take a look at the conversation:

Since being shared, Musk’s reply has received over 35,000 likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of responses from people.

What do you think of Elon Musk’s reply?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter post

Related Stories

A throwback picture of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.(Twitter/@PPathole)
A throwback picture of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.(Twitter/@PPathole)
trending

Elon Musk replies to tweet about what he was doing in the 90s. Post goes viral

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Elon Musk's reply prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP