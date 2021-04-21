Elon Musk’s reply to ‘he wasn't able to get a job anywhere’ post goes viral

Elon Musk often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. If you’re someone who follows the tech billionaire on the micro-blogging site, you may be aware that he also takes time to reply to some of the tweets about him. Case in point, this response by the Tesla CEO to a post shared by a Twitter user Pranay Pathole. Musk’s reply has now gone viral.

“In 1995, @elonmusk wanted to work with an Internet company, he applied to work at Netscape, sent his resume, tried hanging out in their lobby, but he was too shy to talk to anyone. So he started his own Internet company (Zip2) as he wasn't able to get a job anywhere,” Pathole wrote.

To which, the SpaceX CEO replied, “Could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then)”.

Take a look at the conversation:

I could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2021

Since being shared, Musk’s reply has received over 35,000 likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of responses from people.

Now I bet they wish they hired you. — Ali of Ramadan Mubarak (@Ali_Tesla585) April 21, 2021

One often meets his destiny on the road he takes to avoid it. — Master Oogway (@Oogway_Wisdom) April 21, 2021

I'm glad you carved the path less followed. — Tesla STONK 💎🙌: Crypto KING of OC: (@JosephVVallace) April 21, 2021

Great success story that one Elon and if it doesn't exist make it yourself always. — Jim K (@jim_kat) April 21, 2021

What do you think of Elon Musk’s reply?

