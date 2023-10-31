Elon Musk's sweet response to mom Maye Musk praising his old Halloween costume

Maye Musk took to X to share her opinion about a costume that her son Elon Musk wore last year at a Halloween party. Her sweet post attracted a comment from Elon, who left an equally adorable reply to his mom’s tweet.

It all started with a tweet from a handle named X. “Does @elonmusk still have cool armour this year? Happy Halloween!” reads the caption posted by the handle along with a picture. The image shows the Tesla CEO dressed up in a Devil’s Champion costume and standing beside his mom Maye Musk. Elon Musk wore it at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party last year.

Resharing the tweet, Maye Musk shared her appreciation for the picture. “Elon looked so good last year at @heidiklum‘s Halloween party,” she tweeted. It didn’t take long for Musk to reply to her post. “Almost as good as you,” he wrote.

Take a look at this sweet conversation between Maye and Elon Musk:

Elon Musk with mom Maye Musk at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party last year. (Screengrab)

Elon Musk’s reply to his mom’s tweet has collected more than one lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s reply to his mom?

“If my son and I aren't this, then I did something wrong,” posted an X user. “They always look great together!” added another. “Accurate, you look good. Maye looks Great!” expressed a third. “Such a good son, turned into a great father, because of a wonderful mother,” wrote a fourth.

