Emirates cabin crew’s salary breakdown goes viral, basic salary starts from 1.3 lakh

A detailed breakdown of Emirates cabin crew earnings is making the rounds on social media, and it has got people curious about how flight attendants are actually paid. The post explains airline salaries in a simple and easy-to-follow way. Shared by the Instagram page @panthi_22, it shows how a cabin crew member’s monthly income is split across fixed pay, flying hours and allowances. The breakdown has quickly become a talking point among users interested in aviation jobs and life in the skies.

Emirates cabin crew salary breakdown goes viral online. (Instagram/@panthi_22)

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At the same time, the official Emirates website also outlines how cabin crew pay is structured, offering a clearer benchmark of how earnings are calculated within the airline.

How cabin crew salary is structured

According to the post, cabin crew pay is made up of three main components: a fixed basic salary, hourly flying pay and an overseas meal allowance.

The basic salary is AED 4,980 per month, which forms the guaranteed portion of earnings and comes to roughly ₹1.3 lakh.

The second component is flying pay, which is calculated at AED 69.6 per hour. This is typically based on around 80 to 100 flying hours per month, meaning total earnings can vary depending on flight schedules and operational demand.

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{{^usCountry}} The third component is an overseas meal allowance, which is provided during layovers and depends on the destination and duration of the stop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third component is an overseas meal allowance, which is provided during layovers and depends on the destination and duration of the stop. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on these components, the official structure indicates an average monthly pay of around AED 11,244, or approximately USD 3,061, depending on flying hours and assignments.

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Additional allowances and benefits

The viral post also claims that cabin crew may receive additional allowances if they are not staying in company provided accommodation. In such cases, an accommodation allowance of AED 5,255 per month, or about ₹1.32 lakh, is provided along with a transport allowance of AED 560 per month, which is approximately ₹14,000.

These additional components can significantly impact overall monthly earnings, depending on the crew member’s living arrangements and posting location.

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The breakdown has sparked discussion online, with many users surprised by how structured yet flexible cabin crew salaries can be. Some are comparing the numbers with other jobs, while others are simply curious about what life in aviation is really like behind the scenes.

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Emirates for a comment on the salary breakdown and will update the story if a response is received.)