Google Maps said 4 hours, American traveller found a quicker way to Bihar's Bhagalpur

A recent Instagram video by an American content creator has caught the internet’s attention for showcasing a different and unexpected side of Bihar. The video follows his journey to Bhagalpur, where he is seen navigating everyday travel in the state, from riding on scooters to crossing the Ganga on a boat. The mix of movement, moments, and observations has left social media users both amused and emotional. American traveller’s Bhagalpur, Bihar journey goes viral. (Instagram/@tonykmontana)

The video was shared by Instagram user @tonykmontana. The caption of the post read, "Google Maps said 4 hours. Bihar said “sit down beta”."

In the video, the content creator says, "I'm an American and I'm having the time of my life here in Bihar, but I'm here in Mansi and it says here on Google Maps that its gonna take 4 hours to get to Bhagalpur. Its literally a 20 minute drive, but do you know what Google Maps doesn't know about Indian ingenuity. I guarantee you there's a way we can get to Bhagalpur real quick."

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The video then shows him travelling through Bihar in different ways while interacting with locals. At one point, he is seen riding on a scooter and says, "Biharis are so sweet, they always pick you up no matter what."

As he continues the journey, he adds, "Bihar is so damn beautiful alright."

The creator eventually reaches an under construction bridge over the Ganga and appears surprised by the situation. Looking around at the busy scene, he says, "So, we have reached where the bridge is supposed to be. Its fully under construction. I have no idea how we're gonna get through this, its a scene here."

He is later seen asking locals how they would cross the river before finally boarding a boat to continue the journey to Bhagalpur.