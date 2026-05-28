Three killed as SUV rams into tractor-trolley on Ganga Expressway

: Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and five others sustained injuries after an SUV rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley on the Ganga Expressway near Sangramgarh on the Pratapgarh-Rae Bareli border late Tuesday night. Police said they are also probing why the tractor-trolley was parked on the expressway. (For representation only)

Police said the family was travelling from Noida to their native village in Jaunpur to attend a religious programme when the accident took place in the Salon police station area of Rae Bareli district.

According to police, the family belongs to Bhilampur village under the Sujanganj area of Jaunpur. Gurucharan Singh, who lives in Noida with his family, was travelling in a Scorpio along with relatives when the vehicle crashed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

All the occupants sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sangramgarh, where doctors declared three persons dead Samriddhi Singh ,12, daughter of Gurucharan Singh; Sangeeta Singh ,22, daughter of Neeraj Singh; and Saroj Singh ,60, wife of Ramchandra Singh.

The injured Gurucharan Singh ,50, who was driving the vehicle, Sarita Singh ,32, Pratibha Singh ,35, Neeraj Singh ,46, and Samarth Singh ,40, were referred to the Pratapgarh Medical College hospital for treatment.

Sangramgarh SHO Manoj Tomar said police from Sangramgarh and Salon reached the spot after receiving information and initiated an investigation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Police said they are also probing why the tractor-trolley was parked on the expressway.