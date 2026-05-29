Hyderabad man’s ‘team lunch’ with house help, driver wins internet: ‘For heaven’s sake, this is 2026’
An ordinary lunch has turned into a major talking point about modern social etiquette and equality in 2026.
A Hyderabad man’s recent social media post about hosting a "team lunch" for his house help and driver has sparked a massive online discussion about India's deep-rooted class system. After sharing how difficult it was to convince his staff to break years of social conditioning and sit at his dining table for a simple meal of keema paratha, the post went viral.
“Once in a couple of months, I have a ‘team lunch’ with my staff, which is my driver and my maid,” wrote Hyderabad-based driving instructor and author Naresh.
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He recalled how tough it was to get his house help and driver to agree to lunch with him. “Initially, they were so reluctant to sit at the dining table because of years of conditioning! This class system in India has to go.”
Expressing, For heaven's sake, this is 2026,” he also shared what dish they enjoyed together. “Simple meal of Keema paratha.”
What did social media say?
The post prompted a varied reactions on social media.
An individual shared, “This class system is what pushed people away to the other side…even now it exists all across the villages.” Another expressed, “I tried the same behaviour, but the conditioning is so deep they start taking advantage of the situations and consider you weak.”
Also Read: House help surprises Bengaluru couple with anniversary gift, heartwarming video goes viral: 'Absolutely priceless'
A third commented, “So nice.” A fourth wrote, “Great”. An X user reacted to the post using clapping emoticons.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More