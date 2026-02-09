House help surprises Bengaluru couple with anniversary gift, heartwarming video goes viral: 'Absolutely priceless'

What began as a casual conversation about an anniversary ended in a gesture that has now melted hearts across social media. The video was shared on Instagram by Neha Harchandani. (@nehaaaa_unfiltered/Instagram)

A heartwarming video of a house help surprising a Bengaluru couple with a rose and a chocolate on their anniversary has gone viral, winning praise for its simplicity and warmth.

The video shared on Instagram by Neha Harchandani captured the house help standing shyly with a rose and a chocolate in her hands.

“I casually mentioned our anniversary to our house help, Didi, and she got us a rose and chocolate,” the caption of the post reads.

Asked husband to order: In the video, Harchandani can be heard asking, “Didi, aaj aap yeh kyun leke aayi? (Why did you bring this today?).” She then adds, “Yaar didi, kitni cute hain (You’re so cute).”

The house help then offers the gifts to the couple. Moved by her kindness, the couple gently touch her feet and say, “Didi, bas aapki blessings bana ke rakho. (Just keep your blessings with us).”

“Didi asked her husband to order it from Blinkit. Pure love,” the caption of the post adds.

