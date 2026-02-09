House help surprises Bengaluru couple with anniversary gift, heartwarming video goes viral: 'Absolutely priceless'
A Bengaluru couple were deeply touched when their house help surprised them with a rose and a chocolate on their anniversary.
What began as a casual conversation about an anniversary ended in a gesture that has now melted hearts across social media.
A heartwarming video of a house help surprising a Bengaluru couple with a rose and a chocolate on their anniversary has gone viral, winning praise for its simplicity and warmth.
The video shared on Instagram by Neha Harchandani captured the house help standing shyly with a rose and a chocolate in her hands.
“I casually mentioned our anniversary to our house help, Didi, and she got us a rose and chocolate,” the caption of the post reads.
Asked husband to order:
In the video, Harchandani can be heard asking, “Didi, aaj aap yeh kyun leke aayi? (Why did you bring this today?).” She then adds, “Yaar didi, kitni cute hain (You’re so cute).”
The house help then offers the gifts to the couple. Moved by her kindness, the couple gently touch her feet and say, “Didi, bas aapki blessings bana ke rakho. (Just keep your blessings with us).”
“Didi asked her husband to order it from Blinkit. Pure love,” the caption of the post adds.
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users called the gesture “pure love” and “the sweetest thing”. Several viewers praised the house help for her thoughtfulness and said the couple’s respectful response made the moment even more special.
One of the users commented, “This is absolutely priceless.”
A second user commented, “Kyunki didi me insaniyat aur pyar hai.”
A third user commented, “I pay Internet Bills for this type of content.”
“Even my didi brings sweets and chocolates on my birthday… Sabse bada dil hota hai inka,” another user commented.
Boss surprises house help:
A heart-touching moment from the UAE went viral after a woman’s life changed within seconds following an unexpected gesture from her employer.
The Instagram video captured a house help receiving a laptop, a new phone, and full support for her education, a surprise that left her visibly emotional.
In the video, Melvin Lassooy, founder of The Wolf Pack Group, was seen praising her dedication. He said she had been the best maid he had ever had and mentioned that she cooked several times a day and took care of his daily needs, including reminding him about his supplements.