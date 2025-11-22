UAE founder gifts laptop and phone to house help, promises to fund her studies in viral video

A heart-warming moment from the UAE has captured the internet, showing a woman’s life changing in just a few seconds after a surprise from her boss. Melvin Lassooy, founder of The Wolf Pack Group, posted the heartwarming video on Instagram.(@melvinlassooy/Instagram)

A short video posted on Instagram captured a house help being gifted a laptop, a new phone, and even full support for her education, all in one emotional exchange that left her screaming with joy.

Life-changing surprise:

In the video, Melvin Lassooy, founder of The Wolf Pack Group, is seen telling his house help, “You’ve been the best maid ever,” before thanking her for cooking “five times a day” for him and making sure he gets his supplements and everything he needs.

He then reminds her that she once mentioned needing a laptop for her studies, and he surprises her by handing her a new one.

Her reaction is immediate; she screams with excitement, unable to contain her happiness. But the surprises don’t end there. Lassooy goes on to give her a brand-new phone, telling her he wants to do this “because she’s a wonderful person,” and praising her “amazing energy” before hugging her warmly.

Overwhelmed, she responds, “I don’t like it, I love it,” holding the laptop tightly with disbelief and gratitude.

Backing her study dreams:

Lassooy then brings up her plan to save money for her studies. When he asks about the cost, she tells him it is around 3,000 dirhams. He immediately offers to pay the full amount so she can focus on learning without any financial stress.

Toward the end, the founder admits it bothers him that her pay is so low compared to his, “just because she was born in a different country.” He adds that “it isn’t fair,” and that is exactly why he wants to support her in every way he can.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users flooded the comments with praise for Lassooy’s kindness, calling the moment “beautiful” and “deeply moving.”

One of the users commented, “I wish my bosses were like this, too.”

A second user commented, “Wow! She deserves it!”

“The world needs more people like you,” another user commented.

Other users commented that his gesture showed how simple acts of support can change someone’s life.