Family gifts a car to their house keeper. Watch wholesome video

People have entered the spirit of the holiday season and have started to surprise their close ones with presents. Some are gifting things that the other person has always wanted; others may go out of their way and do something needful. Recently, a video of a family helping their house keeper and gifting her a car has gone viral on social media.

In a sweet video shared by Instagram user @stephhollman, you can see the family surprising the house help. They bring her out of the house, and the kid handles her keys. After learning that the family has gifted her a car, she immediately becomes emotional. Then she sits in the car and checks it.

In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "My kids said it was better than any gift they could have received. Happy holidays friends. "

Take a look at the sweet video here:

This video was shared two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 76,000 times and has several comments too.

One Instagram user said, "Amazing gift! We need more people like you! You are a such a great example!" A second person added, "I love how the kids truly embraced this kind gesture! Giving can be just as rewarding as receiving! And you can tell how much this housekeeper is loved and part of the family." A third person added, "This made me smile so big!"