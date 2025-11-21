Indian man becomes CEO months after moving to NYC, internet celebrates ‘Mallu power’

Ershad Kunnakkadan became the CEO of San Francisco-based e-commerce company Gumroad at 33. An employee of the organisation since 2020, he rose through the ranks to take over the role after the company’s founder, Sahil Lavingia, stepped down from the position. Ershad Kunnakkadan, CEO of San Francisco-based company Gumroad. (LinkedIn/Ershad Kunnakkadan)

Announcing the news of this change, Lavingia tweeted, “Exciting news: after 14 years, I’m stepping down as CEO of Gumroad. I’ve found the perfect leader to take over for me: Ershad Kunnakkadan. (While he just moved to NYC this year, he’s been with Gumroad remotely for 8 of those 14 years).”

He continued, “He’ll run Gumroad differently, and we’ll restart our quarterly public board meetings in Jan 2026 (I remain the board) so everyone can learn alongside us as we make this transition.”

Replying to Lavingia, Kunnakkadan posted, “Thank you, Sahil Lavingia, for the foundation, the guidance, the example, and for trusting me with this new role. I'm super excited and honoured. So proud of the team and ready to serve our creators even more!”

How did social media react?

“Mallu and Kerala power all the way!” posted an X user. Another added, “Woah woah woah woah woah! Congratulations!!!! That is one heck of a news man! WOW!”

A third expressed, “Congratulations! Super excited to see board meetings back on the calendar.” A fourth wrote, “Looking forward to seeing more from you on here.” Many simply wrote congratulations to celebrate Kunnakkadan’s post.

Who is Ershad Kunnakkadan?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working as a developer intern in 2012 and transitioned to a software engineer role in 2013. After working remotely and then full-time in the UAE, he started working full-time at Gumroad.