Bengaluru CEO’s posts on women choosing when to have children spark debate: 'Men will mansplain but...'

A Bengaluru-based CEO’s comments on women deciding when and if they want to have children have sparked a discussion on social media. Taking to X, Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind, said that women should have kids only when they want to, emphasising that men “don’t have to go through labour, nurturing, social obligations or even monthly cramps” to claim authority over the subject. The post has sparked a discussion online. (X/@deepakshenoy)

“Women should have kids when (and if) they want to. Men will mansplain but we don’t have to go through labour, the nurturing, the social obligations or even the monthly cramps to have our opinions matter,” Shenoy wrote.

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 65,000 views and a flurry of responses. While many users agreed, others argued that decisions around parenthood come with consequences for both partners.

“Bro, you are a market person. If women dont have babies society loses birth rates. That impacts the economy -very. Look at the situation in UK & Europe. Expect a better understanding of cause effect relationships from a person like you,” one user wrote.

“Are you saying the male partner has no say at all??? The couple should decide and stick to their family and financial goals,” expressed another.

In a follow-up post, the CEO clarified that his remarks were aimed at unrelated men giving women unsolicited advice about when to have children. “In general, my comment was towards unrelated men telling women to have children early or late or what not...but I believe it's terrible for a woman to be forced to have kids when she's mentally or physically not ready to (early, or late) and she should make that decision,” he wrote.

His stance received support from several users who highlighted consent, communication and medical guidance as key factors.

A Bengaluru-based doctor said that fathers are also involved in the post-birth process, but acknowledged that pregnancy and delivery remain experiences only women undergo. Another user argued that medical advice on timing should be seen as information, not pressure.

HT.com has reached out to Deepak Shenoy. This report will be updated when he responds.

Sridhar Vembu's 'marry in your 20s' advice

Notably, Shenoy’s posts follow Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu’s advice, urging young entrepreneurs to “marry and have kids in their 20s” as part of their “demographic duty” to society and their ancestors.

Vembu, who shared the advice while reposting a viral interaction of Upasana Konidela with IIT Hyderabad students, said, “I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it. I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure these ideas will resonate again.”