Emirates CEO hits back at critics as employees get 20-week salary bonus

The Emirates Group has announced a 20-week salary bonus for employees after posting record profits, significantly higher than the 13-week payout that had initially been tied to performance targets.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum is the chairman and CEO of Emirates

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In a message to staff seen by Khaleej Times, Emirates Group chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum thanked employees for their work during what he described as one of the toughest periods in the company’s history.

“March 2026 will fade into memory, but we will never forget your bravery and incredible resilience,” he noted. “You were called upon during one of the most complex and challenging times in our history, and you showed up with commitment and passion. For that, I will remain forever grateful to you.”

Emirates CEO hits back at critics

Sheikh Ahmed also pushed back against critics who believed the airline and Dubai were struggling.

“To all critics who believe Dubai and the Emirates Group are in decline, we've heard this before and proved them wrong every time. We're coming back bigger, better and bolder as we always do after a crisis,” said the Emirates chief.

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{{^usCountry}} He acknowledged that the airline still faces several challenges, including regional conflict, supply chain issues, and rising fuel and insurance costs. However, he said Emirates remained in a strong position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He acknowledged that the airline still faces several challenges, including regional conflict, supply chain issues, and rising fuel and insurance costs. However, he said Emirates remained in a strong position. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There is a renewed sense of energy, pride in the city and optimism in its future,” he said. “Emirates will soon operate flight schedules as normal. We will continue to take delivery of aircraft on order and progress apace on the retrofit programme.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is a renewed sense of energy, pride in the city and optimism in its future,” he said. “Emirates will soon operate flight schedules as normal. We will continue to take delivery of aircraft on order and progress apace on the retrofit programme.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He ended his message by encouraging employees to stay confident about the future of both Dubai and the Emirates Group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He ended his message by encouraging employees to stay confident about the future of both Dubai and the Emirates Group. {{/usCountry}}

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“I want you to believe in the collective future of Dubai and the Emirates Group,” he wrote. “Take confidence in our resilience and our ability to bounce back, no matter what. Above all, back yourself and continue to lead the way as the best professionals in the business.”

Emirates posts record profit

Emirates airline on Thursday posted a record full-year net profit despite the ​impact of the Iran war, as the carrier ‌cited strong travel demand throughout most of the period.

The Gulf carrier said in a statement its profit after tax rose ​to $5.4 billion in the 12 months to ​the end of March, up from $5.2 billion in ⁠the same period a year earlier, Reuters reported.

The Dubai-based airline said ​its ⁠parent Emirates Group posted a record revenue of $41 billion, up 3% from a year earlier. The group will ⁠distribute ​total dividends of $1 billion to its ​owner, sovereign wealth fund ICD.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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