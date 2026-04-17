Employee automates 60% of team’s workload using AI but hesitates to tell manager because…

An anonymous professional is facing a modern-day workplace dilemma: whether to reveal an automation breakthrough that would save half the office's working hours. After streamlining three-fourths of a major company process, the employee turned to social media to ask whether they should report the success, prompting a wave of warnings about how MNCs often handle high-performing "innovators."

The employee’s post about automating workload using AI has gone viral. (Representative image). (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Automated my work, saving 60% time. Should I reveal it to the manager?” a Reddit user wrote. The employee explained, “I've automated the process in which around 100 people are working. I deployed VBA codes with the help of AI and automated 3/4th process. It will save 60% time for each employee.”

Also Read: Product manager opens up about being laid off due to ADHD challenges: ‘Biggest flaw was exposed’

The person continued, “I tested it very thoroughly and it does work errorless. Now my question is, whether to reveal this to my reporting manager?”

Explaining the reason behind the dilemma, the individual added, “I'm thinking if I tell this to my manager then he will increase the workload on all of us. But again I most probably be just praised (no chances for promotion). It would help my firm a lot, I mean just imagine saving half office hours of all the employees? What should I do? Experienced people pls suggest.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “Do not reveal it. Keep it to yourself. Use the time you have saved to do something else.” Another expressed, “My girlfriend works in a MNC in fraud investigation department, the guy who started the whole program (had been working in that company from last 20 years in USA) was laid off, because that guy had made so many SOPs and automated so much work that the company decided they would save so much money by laying him off and transferring the manual work done by him to India. Short answer - NO.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “Do not reveal it. Keep it to yourself. Use the time you have saved to do something else.” Another expressed, “My girlfriend works in a MNC in fraud investigation department, the guy who started the whole program (had been working in that company from last 20 years in USA) was laid off, because that guy had made so many SOPs and automated so much work that the company decided they would save so much money by laying him off and transferring the manual work done by him to India. Short answer - NO.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third commented, “I automated a tedious task for a friend once; he did hours' worth of work in minutes! He revealed this script to his manager, and all he got was an appreciation plaque. No bonus, no promotion. So yeah, just enjoy the free time unless you're sure there is some reward.” The OP responded, “Ohh! I'm also in the same condition. It's an MNC with heavy policies and regulations. Forget about promotion, they won't even give me a bonus or appraisal.”

Also Read: ‘Threats, personal attacks, non-stop spam’: Boss threatens to call employee’s dad

A fourth wrote, “If the manager just wants you busy and you are evaluated based on how busy you look, do not reveal. If you are evaluated based on outcome, not micromanaged, Reveal and plan to get more things done while cascading the efficiency to the rest of the team.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON