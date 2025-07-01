Employee follows boss’s strict no work-from-home rule, shows up sick only to be sent home later

In yet another striking example of workplace rigidity backfiring, a Reddit user recently shared a frustrating experience that has resonated with many online. The user, who goes by the handle @SyntaxPetal, recounted how their employer’s strict, no-exceptions policy on remote work ultimately led to an ironic and revealing turn of events. Reddit user shared how their boss refused WFH during illness—but reversed the decision after seeing them cough and sniffle at the office all day.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Dragged into work despite being ill

“Last week I woke up feeling awful—fever, cough, the whole thing,” the user began. “I messaged my boss to ask if I could work from home so I wouldn’t get anyone sick. He replied, ‘No exceptions. If you’re well enough to work, you’re well enough to be here.’” Respecting the instruction, the employee turned up to the office while visibly ill, “coughing and sniffling the whole time.”

The kicker? “The look on his face when I walked through the door was priceless,” the post continued. “By the end of the day, he told me to go home and said I could work remotely after all. Funny how that works.”

The post, titled “Boss said no working from home, so I came in sick as requested,” drew strong reactions from users, with many criticising toxic workplace culture and outdated expectations that continue to prioritise physical presence over health.

Online reactions pour in

Reddit users didn’t hold back in the comments section. Many slammed the rigid mindset that values presenteeism over employee well-being. “I hate this culture that forces people to work when they are sick,” one user remarked bluntly. Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Seriously, it’s such a ridiculous and harmful mindset.”

A third user commented, “The culture against sick leave is the one you refer to, I presume?” echoing the frustration of many who feel forced to choose between rest and reputation. One user pointed out, “I really don’t get US labour laws. Sick days? How come they are a fixed number?” questioning the very structure of time-off entitlements.

Others shared their own contrasting experiences. “Makes me so thankful for living in Norway, I just text my boss ‘Can’t come in today, not feeling well’ and he’ll reply with ‘Ok, get better soon! :)’”