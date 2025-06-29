Employee details ordeal of manager 'shamelessly' asking for money despite repeated refusals

A Reddit post has drawn attention to a disturbing trend in the corporate workspace, where a senior manager has been persistently asking a team member for money, despite multiple refusals. The post, titled "My manager keeps asking me to lend money", has sparked widespread discussion among users, with many condemning the manager’s behaviour and calling for appropriate action. Redditors reacted strongly after a user exposed their manager's repeated money requests.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Manager’s demands becoming more frequent

In the post shared by Reddit user @GlitteringBug25, the employee recounted their ordeal, explaining that they have been working in a service-based company on the same project for over four and a half years. The same manager has been supervising the project since day one.

“I joined as a fresher. He knows my salary and often says that my salary is the highest among my offshore team members including my TL. I graduated from a top-tier college, so my starting package was high,” the user wrote.

The situation escalated when the manager began asking for money. “He asked for 25k and then 15k. I straight away refused. But now he keeps asking me every month,” the user added. Just a week ago, the manager demanded ₹17,000. “I told him I didn’t have money even though I had it. Yesterday he called me and directly told me he is sending a QR code and that I should send him ₹2,000 through it. He didn’t even bother asking if I was okay.”

The employee expressed frustration: “I’m getting fed up of refusing each and every time. He shamelessly keeps asking even though I had refused him just a few days back.”

Internet reacts

The post has triggered concern and strong reactions from fellow Reddit users, many of whom advised taking the issue to the Human Resources (HR) department.

One commenter sarcastically remarked, “The only thing left in Indian corporate now is the manager asking for a bribe for giving good reviews.” Another urged, “Stop sending and escalate to HR.”

Others shared tactics to discourage the behaviour. “One day ask him for ₹50k claiming a serious emergency. Then see how fast he stops asking you,” one user advised.

Another said, “Lent money never comes back. Tell him your parents handle your finances, or that you’re paying off loans—just avoid giving him your Form 16.”

A more serious concern came from a commenter warning, “Do not lend him money at any cost! Plus, file a complaint with HR and save all communications. This might be a trap to build a case against you.”