‘Why do Indian hiring managers think they’re God?’: Candidate shares bitter Bengaluru job interview

A job applicant’s claims on Reddit about being ghosted twice and mistreated by a hiring manager in Bengaluru has struck a chord with many, reigniting conversations around workplace toxicity. It has also sparked heated discussions on the etiquette of employers and hiring managers in interviews. A candidate’s post regarding Indian hiring managers has garnered support from Reddit users. (Representational image). (Unsplash/officestock)

“Why do Indian hiring managers think they are GOD?” a Reddit user wrote. “Applied for a role based in Bengaluru. The recruiter scheduled an interview with the hiring manager- he didn’t show up. No intimation, no explanation. I followed up with the recruiter and it got rescheduled,” the candidate added.

The individual continued, “Second time: same story. This time he shows up 15 minutes late, no apology, no acknowledgment of being late, just walks in with an air of arrogance like it's normal.”

“Then he goes on a monologue about how he basically runs the show. The role reports into engineering, and he's already talking about wanting someone in-office 5–6 days a week (for a PO role, mind you). Zero courtesy, rigid mindset, and weird power-tripping vibes,” the Reddit user alleged and concluded the post.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “It feels like a cycle. Entry-level folks get toxic managers, grow into manager roles and then show the same toxicity. This culture then normalises up to the point where people think acting like this is expected and normal. How do you break that chain?”

Another added, “If you don't get the job? I want to say that you might have dodged a bullet. Good luck out there. It's brutal.” A third posted, “Managers act like entitled prick!.” The OP responded, “That's what I don't understand: where do you get this idea that it is okay? To me, it's felt like modern-day slavery.”