End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

srimLegendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday July 7. All social media platforms have been flooded with messages from fans as well as people from the film fraternity. From reminiscing Kumar’s memorable works to expressing messages of condolence, netizens shared several tweets and tributes. Among all those posts, a tribute by renowned sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik, grabbed the attention of tweeple. The special tribute may leave you amazed too.

“Tribute to the Cinematic legend #DilipKumar Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha,” reads the caption of the post. The picture included in the tweet shows the sand art depicting Dilip Kumar as the words ‘The end of an era’ can be seen etched around.

Take a look at the post:

Shared some five hours ago, the post has garnered almost 3,000 likes. While many shared heartfelt tributes for the late actor, others shared their favourite memories and movies of the legendary actor. Several others praised the sand art and expressed that it was very meaningful and a perfect tribute to Dilip Kumar.

“We lost the icon, legend and an inspiration of Indian cinema. RIP,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful sand art, tribute to #DilipSaab,” commented another. “Really end of an era,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful sand art?