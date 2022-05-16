Karnataka man began knitting as hobby to overcome anxiety. He’s inspiring many

Many people associate knitting with their grandmas who'd make adorable mufflers or sweaters in vibrant colours for their grandkids. However, here is a man who picked up knitting as a hobby last year to overcome anxiety and depression and is now turning it into a side hustle. Sohail Nargund, a 28-year-old man from Hubli in Karnataka, started learning knitting last year from YouTube tutorials and quickly picked it up.

Sohail Nargund is an engineer by profession and works in Bangalore. He picked up the hobby of knitting as he was suffering from anxiety and read somewhere that knitting might help. After watching tutorials on YouTube, he picked up the habit of knitting and quickly became quite good at it. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said he started knitting a sweater for his sister and she really loved it. His sister’s friend also wanted one for her and was ready to pay for it. So, he got the idea of turning his hobby into something that earns him a bit as well.

His Instagram account is called the_rough_hand_knitter and he has got more than 13,000 followers. One of his videos has got more than three million views. It shows him knitting while sitting in a cab in Bangalore.

Watch the video below:

Talking more about his hobby, he shared that his father and sister were really supportive. His father helps him in winding yarns while his sister manages orders. His mother passed away a few years ago and he regrets that he didn’t learn this art of knitting from her. It takes him about 16-17 days to knit a sweater for an adult while for kids it takes around 10-12 days, he shared. He said that he has got a positive reaction from people when they see him knitting as he prefers to knit while sitting outdoors. “I engage in this hobby everyday for at least three hours as it really helps me to stay calm,” he shared.

What are your thoughts about this man knitting sweaters as a hobby?