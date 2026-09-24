Entrepreneur breaks down US-to-India relocation costs, says family of 4 may need 9-24 lakh

An entrepreneur has shared a detailed breakdown of the expenses a family of four may face when moving back to India from the US, covering everything from flights and shipping household belongings to school fees, health insurance and taxes.

According to Dutta, one-way flights for a family of four can cost between $1,500 and $3,500 ( ₹1.4 lakh to ₹3.3 lakh). (Representational image generated using AI)

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Gaurav Dutta, who said he moved back to India in 2024, shared the list in an Instagram post titled, “This is how much a family of 4 needs to move back.” He said that he initially thought the flight would be the most expensive part of the move, but found that several other costs added up significantly.

According to Dutta, one-way flights for a family of four can cost between $1,500 and $3,500 ( ₹1.4 lakh to ₹3.3 lakh), excluding excess baggage. Shipping household belongings in a 20-foot container could cost another $2,800 to $6,500 (around ₹2.6 lakh to ₹6.2 lakh), he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dutta also highlighted the cost of relocating pets, estimating it at $2,000 to $8,000 (approximately ₹1.9 lakh to ₹7.6 lakh). “Your dog’s ticket may cost more than yours,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dutta also highlighted the cost of relocating pets, estimating it at $2,000 to $8,000 (approximately ₹1.9 lakh to ₹7.6 lakh). “Your dog’s ticket may cost more than yours,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: American woman moves to Bihar village after marriage, reveals her 'biggest adjustment')

US-to-India relocation costs

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Further, Dutta said that breaking a US lease could mean paying 1-2 months’ rent, while shipping a car to India may also prove expensive. Dutta advised against shipping a used car, citing high import duties, and said families should instead budget for purchasing a vehicle in India.

Other expenses listed by the entrepreneur included temporary accommodation while searching for a home, rental deposits, and setting up a house from scratch with furniture, appliances and an inverter.

He estimated that a family floater health insurance policy in India could cost ₹15,000 to ₹35,000 a year for ₹10 lakh cover, while noting that pre-existing conditions can have waiting periods of up to three years.

For families with US-born children, Dutta listed OCI-related expenses at around $275 (approximately ₹26,000) in government fees, apart from VFS and courier charges. Schooling can also add substantially to the cost, with Dutta estimating ₹3 lakh to ₹8 lakh a year for mid-range international schools, with the first year potentially costing 20-30% more because of admission fees.

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The entrepreneur also highlighted financial considerations in the US, including 401(k) withdrawals, taxation and moving money between the US and India. He said withdrawing a 401(k) before the age of 59½ can attract a 10% penalty in addition to income tax.

On taxation, Dutta said that families should pay attention to their residency status in India and the treatment of income during the year of relocation. He also claimed that getting the RNOR (Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident) status wrong could result in significant additional tax liability.

He further estimated that banks could effectively charge 1-3% through exchange-rate spreads when transferring money, while keeping US rental properties could involve property-management fees of around 8-12% of rent.

Finally, Dutta recommended maintaining a financial runway of ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh per month in a Tier 1 city for six to 12 months, amounting to roughly ₹9 lakh to ₹24 lakh, until income in India becomes stable.

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“This is reason i bought real estate in the u.s and returned back home financially free,” Dutta wrote.

(Also Read: Indian woman in Chicago questions ‘detached’ tag after moving to US: ‘Only 2 people called me in 3 years')

Social media reactions

The post drew reactions from social media users, with one commenting, “This is a great breakdown, especially with current visa situations, this will become useful info for a lot of ppl.”

“I would recommend for family personals to have 12 to 18 months monthly expenses as emergency fund,” suggested another.

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A third asked, “Why dilute 401k earlier?”

Responding to the question, Dutta said, “You should not, else you will get hit with taxes.”