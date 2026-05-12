Entrepreneur calls city restricted remote work ‘fake’, shows what ‘true remote work’ looks like

An entrepreneur’s take on what “true remote work” means has sparked a discussion online, with many social media users agreeing that several companies have diluted the idea of flexibility by attaching conditions to it.

An entrepreneur showcased his remote work lifestyle and urged employees to not settle for less.(Instagram/sankalpdomore)

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(Also read: Employee rejects WFH job over ‘webcam monitoring, 10-min screenshot’ policies)

Taking to Instagram, entrepreneur Sankalp Sinha shared a video in which he criticised companies that claim to offer remote work but still expect employees to stay in the same city or remain available to come to office whenever required.

‘That’s not remote work’

In the video, Sinha said, “To every company who says we allow remote work, you can come to office whenever you want and, you can work from anywhere but as long as you’re in the city. That’s not remote work. You’ve been fooled. Companies you should do better.”

He then showed his own work setup from a scenic remote location and said, “Let me show you what true remote work means. I’m in a nice hotel in a remote location, just made a cup of tea, and Claude is building my next feature. There’s my tea, and this is where I’m working from.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sinha also gave a glimpse of the property, saying, “There are some nice seats, a jacuzzi or a bathtub, whatever. And then there is endless sea in front of me, and a few more folks who get remote work or just came here to enjoy a vacation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sinha also gave a glimpse of the property, saying, “There are some nice seats, a jacuzzi or a bathtub, whatever. And then there is endless sea in front of me, and a few more folks who get remote work or just came here to enjoy a vacation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling this the real meaning of remote work, he added, “This is what remote work means. This is what remote work should be. If you’re a company, do better. If you’re an employee, there are many remote jobs. Some of them are on the product that I’m building, but it’s very easy to get remote jobs these days. Go get your gig, don't settle for less.” ‘Remote work is such a blessing’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling this the real meaning of remote work, he added, “This is what remote work means. This is what remote work should be. If you’re a company, do better. If you’re an employee, there are many remote jobs. Some of them are on the product that I’m building, but it’s very easy to get remote jobs these days. Go get your gig, don't settle for less.” ‘Remote work is such a blessing’ {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with a caption in which Sinha said he went remote in 2018 and had never returned to a full time, five day a week office setup.

“I think remote work is such a blessing which you can utilize to your fullest potential. You can travel the world, go to a nearby cafe, meet cool people, and just work when you want to while ensuring that your output doesn't dip,” he wrote.

(Also read: Indian professionals cheer PM Modi’s WFH suggestion amid austerity call: 'No point burning fuel to office')

He further said that remote work allows people to eat good food, explore new places and experience life beyond traditional office routines. “If you can in your life, take that risk, find a remote job, and get out of your comfort zone and try it completely for a year. I bet your life will change,” he added.

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Take a look here at the clip:

Internet reacts

The clip has amassed several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is exactly what remote work should mean, not just working from home in the same city.” Another said, “Companies want the branding of remote work but not the freedom that comes with it.”

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A third user commented, “True remote work is about trust and output, not location tracking.” Another added, “This is the future of work, especially for people in tech and creative fields.” One user wrote, “The problem is that many managers still confuse presence with productivity.” Another said, “Work from anywhere should actually mean anywhere.” A user also commented, “This is inspiring, but it also needs discipline and strong boundaries.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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