Entrepreneur’s viral tweet on Sam Altman’s removal from OpenAI

OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, dismissed CEO Sam Altman stating that it ‘no longer has confidence in his ability’ to continue leading the Microsoft-backed firm. This move sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many, including BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, expressing solidarity with Altman. Now, an entrepreneur’s post has gained significant traction on X.

Sam Altman claimed that he was removed as the CEO of OpenAI over a Google Meet call. (AFP)

In a witty take on the situation, entrepreneur Siqi Chen tweeted, “Pretty wild that the first job OpenAI took was Sam’s.” He humorously pointed out the irony that the company that impacted job markets through AI advancements sacked its own CEO, Sam Altman.

Take a look at the viral tweet here:

The tweet was shared a few hours ago. It has since accumulated over 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, a few also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this tweet:

“Your best tweet all year,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What a post!”

“Wait til you realise the new CEO is ChatGPT 5,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Haha, I actually got quite a laugh out of this one.”

“Started with a layoff for others, ended with a layoff for itself,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “And once again, you won the Internet.”

“Best take on this situation so far,” remarked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

