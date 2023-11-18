close_game
News / Technology / OpenAI's Sam Altman, Greg Brockman removed over Google Meet call: Joint statement

ByHT News Desk
Nov 18, 2023 10:40 AM IST

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman issued a joint statement on Saturday.

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman on Saturday issued a joint statement, hours after ChatGPT-maker OpenAI sacked its co-founder and CEO Altman.

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman
"Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today. Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out. We too are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. Here is what we know:

- Last night, Sam got a text from Ilya asking to talk at noon Friday. Sam joined a Google Meet and the whole board, except Greg, was there. Ilya told Sam he was being fired and that the news was going out very soon.

- At 12:19pm, Greg got a text from Ilya asking for a quick call. At 12:23pm, Ilya sent a Google Meet link. Greg was told that he was being removed from the board (but was vital to the company and would retain his role) and that Sam had been fired. Around the same time, OpenAI published a blog post.

- As far as we know, the management team was made aware of this shortly after, other than Mira who found out the night prior.

The outpouring of support has been really nice; thank you, but please don’t spend any time being concerned. We will be fine. Greater things coming soon," they said in the statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

