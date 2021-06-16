Home / Trending / Euro 2020: Memes flood Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottles at presser
EURO 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles at a press conference.(Reuters)
Euro 2020: Memes flood Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca Cola bottles at presser

Ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Hungary, Cristiano Ronaldo attended a press conference where the incident took place.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 02:40 PM IST

The incident of Cristiano Ronaldo removing bottles of Coca Cola kept in front of him during a pre-match press conference has now prompted people to share hilarious memes using the hashtag #CocaCola – so much so that it also started trending on Twitter.

Ahead of the Portugal vs Hungary match on June 15, Ronaldo accompanied Portugal coach Fernando Santos to the pre-match press conference where the incident took place. A video of the incident has now gone all kinds of viral. The clip shows him removing the bottles and raising a bottle of water.

Take a look at the viral video of Cristiano Ronaldo:

Tweeple have now taken this as an opportunity to unleash their creativity to come up with rib-tickling memes. Just like this individual who shared this meme:

Here are some other posts shared on Twitter:

Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture took $4 billion from Coca-Cola's market value. The shares of the company also dropped 1.6 per cent. In a statement, the company’s spokesperson said, “Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Portugal vs Hungary took place on June 15. Portugal won the match.

