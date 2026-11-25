A Serbian man’s initiative to clean up public places in India has earned the appreciation of billionaire Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Lazar Jankovic has lived in India for the last eight years, of which the last five have been spent cleaning garbage from the roads.

Lazar Jankovic's cleanup initiative earned the appreciation of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. (Instagram/@4cleanindia) more less

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The Serbian national was recently interviewed by the Hands On Foundation on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. The interview took place during a cleanup drive organised by Jankovic as part of his 4CleanIndia initiative.

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During the interview, Jankovic explained that he and other volunteers were conducting the cleanup out of love for India and to show respect to Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava.

“Kannada Rajyotsava, so we're trying to show the proper respect to Karnataka,” the Bengaluru-based Serbian man explained.

(Also read: Bengaluru CEO praises Bittu Tabahi, offers to raise funds for his cleanliness work)

Asked why he was cleaning the public space, Jankovic replied: “Love for India, love for Karnataka.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then explained that even though he was born in Europe, he has lived in Bengaluru for the last eight years and considers the city his home. On cleanup drives in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then explained that even though he was born in Europe, he has lived in Bengaluru for the last eight years and considers the city his home. On cleanup drives in India {{/usCountry}}

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“I started cleanup drives five years ago, but I created 4CleanIndia initiative two years ago. So, I've been cleaning around 20 states in India and a couple of union territories as well, promoting civic sense and individual responsibility,” Jankovic said.

4CleanIndia to him is about “individual responsibility, promoting patriotism, and the real culture of India.”

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Asked how he started the cleanup drives, Jankovic replied, “I just started. That's the thing—people think it's some complication. You just need to go out and pick up your first piece of litter; everything else will follow.”

He claimed that Indians seeing a foreigner picking up trash are inspired to clean up their surroundings too.

“In India, you have Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is equivalent to God), right? So when people see their guest cleaning, doing the cleanup, they feel bad and they start doing it themselves,” he elaborated.

(Also read: Residents, expats lead Sector 56 market cleanup with MCG support)

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The Serbian man, who is in his early 30s, blamed India’s char diwari mentality for its civic issues.

“Here the problem is chaar diwari [four walls] mentality: people think, "Whatever is inside my house, this is my problem; everything outside is not." So we have to change this because all of this is our land. So we cannot expect the government to clean when we're going to make it dirty again. So we need to take responsibility,” he said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises foreigner

Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praised Lazar Jankovic’s initiative to clean up public spaces in India.

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In an X post shared yesterday, she wrote: “A foreigner is helping to instill civic sense to Indians to keep our environment clean. Thank you.”

This is not the first time that she has praised a foreigner for initiating cleanup drives in India. Last month, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw thanked Caleb Friesen for facilitating the cleanup of a trash-filled road in Bengaluru. Friesen is a Canadian national who has been living in India for the last eight years and has frequently highlighted Bengaluru’s broken footpaths and other infrastructural issues in his social media posts.

(Also read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw thanks Canadian man for Bengaluru road cleanup, he says civic body deserves credit)

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