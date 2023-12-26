close_game
News / Trending / European Space Agency shares pic of 'path left by Santa's sleigh,' Internet mesmerised

European Space Agency shares pic of 'path left by Santa's sleigh,' Internet mesmerised

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 26, 2023 11:09 AM IST

The image shared by European Space Agency shows Herbig-Haro objects, which are luminous regions surrounding newborn stars.

As people around the world are marking Christmas celebrations, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared a picture of a 'path left by Santa's sleigh.' This stunning image, which shows Herbig-Haro objects, has garnered significant attention on social media.

Image of Herbig-Haro objects shared by ESA. (Instagram/@European Space Agency)
Image of Herbig-Haro objects shared by ESA. (Instagram/@European Space Agency)

The image shows a string of colourful newborn stars. In the caption of the post, ESA informed, "Herbig-Haro objects are luminous regions surrounding newborn stars (known as protostars), and are formed when stellar winds or jets of gas spewing from these newborn stars form shockwaves colliding with nearby gas and dust at high speeds." (Also Read: NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory spots ‘Cosmic Christmas Tree’ in space)

The space agency further wrote, "HH 797, which dominates the lower half of this image, is located close to the young open star cluster IC 348, which is located near the eastern edge of the Perseus dark cloud complex. The bright infrared objects in the upper portion of the image are thought to host two further protostars."

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 12,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "As we marvel at the celestial wonders unveiled by @esawebb, let's celebrate the spirit of discovery and exploration that connects us all, wishing everyone a universe of joy this Christmas season!"

A second commented, "Wonderful, there are no words. Merry Christmas, everyone."

A third commented, "This is magical."

A few others reacted to the image using heart emoticons.

