‘Even birds look at us weirdly’: Founder shares quirks of living on 20th floor

Living in a high-rise apartment may offer sweeping city views and a sense of distance from the chaos below, but life several floors above the ground comes with its own unusual experiences. A founder has shared a humorous account of what it is like to live on the 20th floor, from looking down at bursting firecrackers to worrying about what would happen if both lifts stopped working.

A founder shared the unexpected realities of living on the 20th floor of a high-rise. (Instagram/sakshisaysmore)

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Taking to Instagram, Sakshi Sharma shared a video highlighting some of the things she never expected before moving into a home so high above the ground.

‘Nobody tells you how weird it is’

“Nobody tells you how weird it is to live on a 20th floor. I thought a higher floor meant pin-drop silence, but here, you even hear the sound of every single pin dropping. Physics!” Sharma said.

She then pointed out how even something as ordinary as watching firecrackers feels different from such a height.

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{{^usCountry}} “When a rocket - a firecracker - bursts and the sound comes, you'd look up, right? But we have to look down. Sometimes, even helicopters fly at our eye level,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When a rocket - a firecracker - bursts and the sound comes, you'd look up, right? But we have to look down. Sometimes, even helicopters fly at our eye level,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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However, according to Sharma, one of the biggest concerns about living on the 20th floor has nothing to do with the height or the view. It is the possibility of the lifts breaking down.

“But you know what is our biggest nightmare? What if both lifts stop working?” she said.

Ending the clip on a lighter note, Sharma joked that even birds seem puzzled to see humans living at their height.

“Even birds look at us weirdly, like, 'What are you even doing up here, humans?'”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The post has drawn reactions from social media users, many of whom found Sharma’s observations relatable and amusing.

One user wrote, “Never thought about firecrackers being below you.” Another said, “The birds part had me laughing.” A third person commented, “Imagine both lifts stopping at once.” Echoing the humour in Sharma’s explanation, another user added, “Physics really hits differently up there.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)